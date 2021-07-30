Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%.
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,491,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.39. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $88.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
