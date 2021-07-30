Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 27,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $243.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

