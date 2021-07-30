Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $97.47. 593,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.