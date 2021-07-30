Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $12.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.79 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 104,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,002. The firm has a market cap of $336.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

