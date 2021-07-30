Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.82 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a PE ratio of 686.50 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.