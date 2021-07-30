Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $713.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $716.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $518.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 18,198,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,561,834. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,471,110 shares of company stock worth $37,362,023. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

