CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CCPG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.39). 54,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,035. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.96.
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
