CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCPG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.39). 54,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,035. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.96.

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.