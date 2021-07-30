Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 12,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,766. Iota Communications has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

