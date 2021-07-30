Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Declines By 39.7%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPSR remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. 1,381,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

In related news, CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,601,374 shares of company stock worth $552,947.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

