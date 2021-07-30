Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPU stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). 14,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,954. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 647.80 ($8.46). The stock has a market cap of £210.40 million and a P/E ratio of -27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 620.59.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

