Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.76 million.Inovalon also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 172.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

