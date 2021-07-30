Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,575. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 114.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

