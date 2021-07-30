Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. 283,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

