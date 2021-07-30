Brokerages Set Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) PT at $29.67

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

PROF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,443. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $297.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

