$134.54 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $134.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $136.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.63 million to $531.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $627.61 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

TENB traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,223. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.51 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $787,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

