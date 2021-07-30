Bodycote plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20 (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 902.50 ($11.79). The company had a trading volume of 482,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4,497.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.55. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 914 ($11.94).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 827.50 ($10.81).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

