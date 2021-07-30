Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Announces Dividend of GBX 44.59

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DGE traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,300. The stock has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,456.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

