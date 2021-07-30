Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

