Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $26.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,704.66. 29,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,546.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

