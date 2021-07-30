Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Expands By 94.1%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NUW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.10. 21,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,914. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

