Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declines By 47.4%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NCZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 175,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.48.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
