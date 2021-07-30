Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $193.03. The stock had a trading volume of 69,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,068. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.61 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.87. The company has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

