The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.83-6.00 EPS.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.23. 14,363,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,521. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

