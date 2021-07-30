ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.92 million.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.13. 197,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

