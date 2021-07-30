16,862 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $523,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $148.85. 357,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.70 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

