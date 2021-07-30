Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 854 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The stock has a market cap of $349.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.