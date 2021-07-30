20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.95. The company had a trading volume of 114,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.95. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.