United States Steel Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $26.48. 25,829,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,364,152. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

