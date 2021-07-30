CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

CryoLife stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 263,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,192. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

