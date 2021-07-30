Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $221.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.44.

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $235.91. 954,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $116.88 and a one year high of $240.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

