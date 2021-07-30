Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $543.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $543.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.91. 143,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,888. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

