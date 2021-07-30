Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.2672 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.