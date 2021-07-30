Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $16,930.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Margaret Tooth sold 109 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $8,422.43.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 160,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -269.88 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

