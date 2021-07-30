Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CAO Sells $194,116.80 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTIS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $89.55. 1,515,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

