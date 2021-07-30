VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 2,694,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

