Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 391,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

