New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $244.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,355.85. 400,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,457.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.23.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.