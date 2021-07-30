Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Decreases By 46.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE HPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 27,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,888. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

