Short Interest in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Declines By 38.0%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 57,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,704. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

