Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 462,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.