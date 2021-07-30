KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.71. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

