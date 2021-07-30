Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 billion-$80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.78 billion.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.81. 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.