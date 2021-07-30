Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. 737,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 366,718 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

