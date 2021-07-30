Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LRE traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 638.50 ($8.34). 408,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 456.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 631.86. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRE. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

