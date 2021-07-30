Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $376,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $366,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $371,850.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00.

NYSE NNI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,469,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,955,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $24,232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

