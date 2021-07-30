Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 239.56.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

