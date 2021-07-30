XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,602,688.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.
Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 271,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
