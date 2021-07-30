XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,602,688.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 271,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.