Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,317. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,355,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,914,000 after purchasing an additional 293,643 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $10,680,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

