LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.