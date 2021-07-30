Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%.

CMCO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 216,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

